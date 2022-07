An 81-year-old Holbrook woman died Monday after her car went off the road and struck a utility pole in Bay Shore, police said.

Renora Grossberg, of 1601 Spruce Dr., was driving a 1999 Toyota sedan north on Saxon Avenue about 2:15 p.m., police said, when she lost control of the vehicle near Moffitt Boulevard.

Grossberg was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Third squad detectives were investigating the crash.