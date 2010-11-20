Six charged in Woodbury home invasion

Four New York City men, one posing as a flower deliveryman, burst into a Woodbury home with guns and a Taser on Friday, snatching up to $103,000 in money and jewelry before they were foiled by a teen's call to 911, Nassau police said Saturday.

Second Precinct officers arrived within two minutes of the 18-year-old's frantic call from a bathroom, police said.

The robbers held a gun to the heads of at least two victims, police and witnesses said, and threatened to hurt the teen when they discovered her.

"At that point, I was freaked out," she told Newsday in an interview at her home Saturday night. "I thought, 'If one of us goes, all of us goes.' "

But when police came in the front door, "it was so relieving," said the teen, who asked that her name not be used. The suspects fled out the back door.

None of the victims was seriously hurt, Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Kevin Smith said Saturday.

The home in an upscale neighborhood of Woodbury was likely targeted, Smith said.

Officers arrested Michael Mohammed, 23, of Flatbush, Randolph Chase, 31, of Brooklyn, and Glen Campbell, 32, of Richmond Hill, on the grounds of the Woodbury Country Club nearby.

After an investigation, Goutam Persaud, 24, of Jamaica, and Aadam Yusuf, 29, of South Ozone Park, were arrested at 9:20 p.m. in Woodbury. Jose Fuertes, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested at his home.

All face charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and fourth-degree conspiracy. They were scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police also seized a 2000 Honda van and a 2008 Mercedes-Benz they said were used by two suspects who did not enter the house.

All but about $3,000 worth of jewelry and money was recovered.

The guns and Taser have not been found, Smith said.

Police said a woman, 26, answered the door Friday at 1:19 p.m. after seeing a man holding a bouquet. The man pointed a gun at her and ordered her to lie down, and three others, one with a gun and another with a Taser, got out of a van and came into the house, police said. They demanded money and jewelry from a woman, 61, tying her wrists and ankles with duct tape, police said.