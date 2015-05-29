Skimming devices found on pumps at Merrick gas station, police say

Nassau County police are seeking the public's help in finding who installed skimming devices on three pumps at a gas station in Merrick in an apparent attempt to steal financial information.

Police said Friday that the owner of the Gulf Station at 2030 Sunrise Hwy. had problems Thursday with a pump that was not accepting credit cards.

He called a technician, who found a skimming device on that pump, and found two more skimming devices when he checked other pumps, police said.

"At this time no personal accounts have been compromised," police said in a statement. They asked anyone with information on the skimmers to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477.)

The Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association told Newsday last year that it had alerted all its members to be alert for such fraud attempts.