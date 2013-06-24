Slight delays on LIRR due to New Hyde Park fire

LIRR service is running on or close to schedule eastbound to Hicksville, with residual delays of up to 10 minutes east of that station due to earlier fire department activity near New Hyde Park, according to the LIRR.

Affected are the Oyster Bay, Huntington-Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, the LIRR said.

According to Nassau County police, police and firefighters were responding to a fire at 1500 Plaza Ave., New Hyde Park. The call came in at 3:29 p.m., said police, who had no immediate details.

A Long Island Rail Road team was investigating, an MTA spokesman said.