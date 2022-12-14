One lane of Southern State Parkway west open after tractor trailer accident

One lane of the westbound Southern State Parkway has been reopened following an early morning multi-vehicle crash Wednesday at Exit 18 in Lakeview in which a tractor-trailer hit an overpass — and the driver then fled the scene, State Police said.

The crash was reported at 3:48 a.m. and police said it initially closed all lanes of the westbound roadway between Exit 19S, Peninsula Boulevard, and Exit 18, Eagle Avenue-Hempstead Lake State Park. Traffic camera footage from the scene showed a passenger car being removed via a flatbed truck around 7:45 a.m.. and police reopened one lane at about 8:10 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

Police said at least one person in the passenger vehicle was injured, but could not immediately detail if those injuries were serious.

Police said that the driver of the tractor trailer fled in the tractor cab, leaving the trailer wedged under the low underpass. As of 8:30 a.m. police had not located that driver.

It was not immediately clear where the tractor trailer entered the roadway. Commercial vehicles are not allowed on parkways in New York state.

Police were expected to provide additional details later Wednesday.