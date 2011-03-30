Speeder had .32 BAC, police say

A Queens man stopped on suspicion of speeding on the Northern State Parkway in Westbury late Tuesday night registered four times the legal limit on an alcohol breath test, police said.

Ian Harty, 26, of Grand Central Parkway in Bayside, provided a breath sample with a .32 percent blood alcohol content after a trooper stopped his Toyota Camry doing 81 mph in a 55-mph zone, State Police said. The legal limit in New York is .08 percent.

Harty was stopped on the eastbound Northern State near Post Avenue at 11:04 p.m. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and traffic violations, police said. He was scheduled for arraignment on April 11 in First District Court in Hempstead.