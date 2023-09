East Meadow's Eisenhower Park will be one of four host venues for the 2024 men's T20 cricket World Cup championship, officials said Wednesday. The International Cricket Council will take up the cost of building a temporary 34,000-seat stadium. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday Staff; Photo Credit: AP, AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, Kirsty Wigglesworth