State Police: Driver wanted in fatal hit and run on Southern State

State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a Queens man early Wednesday on the Southern State Parkway near Valley Stream.

Vincent Lashley, 72, had been walking in the eastbound lanes of the parkway near Exit 15 at Corona Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m., State Police Capt. Christopher Casale said.

State troopers were alerted and when they arrived, Casale said, they found Lashley lying in the right lane and shoulder of the eastbound parkway after being hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lashley had undergone treatment for an unspecified medical condition Tuesday at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Valley Stream, Casale said.

He was eventually released from the hospital and later wandered onto the parkway, Casale said.

Police didn’t know why he was walking on the parkway.

“Mr. Lashley lost his life by getting struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene and left him lying on the roadway,” Casale said. “Mr. Lashley has a family and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to them at this very difficult time. As law enforcement, we owe it to them to do everything we can to fully investigate this incident so we can hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Police do not have any description of the vehicle that left the scene.

They are asking anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.