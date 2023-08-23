Long IslandNassau

State Police: Driver wanted in fatal hit and run on Southern State

NYS Police Capt. Christopher Casale speaks about a hit and...

NYS Police Capt. Christopher Casale speaks about a hit and run on the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream on Aug. 23, 2023 in East Meadow. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a Queens man early Wednesday on the Southern State Parkway near Valley Stream.

Vincent Lashley, 72, had been walking in the eastbound lanes of the parkway near Exit 15 at Corona Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m., State Police Capt. Christopher Casale said.

State troopers were alerted and when they arrived, Casale said, they found Lashley lying in the right lane and shoulder of the eastbound parkway after being hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lashley had undergone treatment for an unspecified medical condition Tuesday at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Valley Stream, Casale said.

He was eventually released from the hospital and later wandered onto the parkway, Casale said.

Police didn’t know why he was walking on the parkway.

“Mr. Lashley lost his life by getting struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene and left him lying on the roadway,” Casale said. “Mr. Lashley has a family and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to them at this very difficult time. As law enforcement, we owe it to them to do everything we can to fully investigate this incident so we can hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Police do not have any description of the vehicle that left the scene.

They are asking anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Giuliani surrenders … Former LI man arrested in Jan. 6 riots … Sheriff's office interns graduate Credit: Newsday

3-year-old girl recovering ... Heuermann gives DNA ... Giuliani surrenders ... Swimming with sharks

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Giuliani surrenders … Former LI man arrested in Jan. 6 riots … Sheriff's office interns graduate Credit: Newsday

3-year-old girl recovering ... Heuermann gives DNA ... Giuliani surrenders ... Swimming with sharks

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME