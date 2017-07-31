State: Village police chief withdraws retirement papers

Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan has withdrawn his retirement papers, according to the state comptroller’s office.

McGowan, who was set to retire on July 28, rescinded his paperwork on July 21, the comptroller’s office said. He had not submitted a new date to the state as of Monday.

McGowan, who has been a member of the village’s police department since 1978, could not be reached for comment Monday.

“The chief’s original retirement is no longer in effect,” a village spokesman said. “We are waiting for further developments.”

The village had sought candidates for a provisional police chief to replace McGowan. Lieutenants who have at least one year of experience in that rank were eligible and candidates had to file paperwork with the village clerk by July 26, according to the job posting.

It was unclear Monday how many candidates had applied for the job and how McGowan’s move would affect the village’s efforts to seek his replacement.

McGowan rose to become the department’s assistant chief in May 2011. He was promoted upon former chief Joseph Wing’s retirement in January 2012.

He was awarded a new contract in April that runs from June 1 to May 31, 2018 with a salary of $224,496.