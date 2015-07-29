Great Neck woman who survived 5,000-pound tree falling on her wants to appear on 'Ellen'

A Long Island woman who lived to tell about the 5,000-pound tree that fell on her while she slept inside her Great Neck home Monday wants to share her story with a bigger audience, specifically Ellen DeGeneres' viewers.

In a photo posted to the official Facebook page for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stephanie Epstein, 20, of Great Neck, appears in a hospital gown, holding up page A4 of Tuesday's edition of Newsday, which featured a story about her ordeal with the headline, "Tree traps LI woman."

In her other hand, she displays a sign that reads: "I'm Stephanie Epstein and I want to tell Ellen DeGeneres my story."

Epstein was asleep inside her second story bedroom early Monday when the massive oak tree came crashing through the roof and landed on top of her, according to authorities. She was trapped underneath it for more than two hours as trained rescue workers and firefighters worked to free her, officials said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for multiple trauma injuries and was listed in serious but stable condition as of Monday night, police said.

"I think the girl was surrounded by angels," said David Cion of the Long Island Lumberjack Tree Service in Patchogue, who helped remove tree.

But "angels" aren't the only ones coming to her side.

Since the news broke, friends, family, neighbors and even strangers have been rallying on her behalf, encouraging DeGeneres to fulfill Epstein's wish. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the photo of Epstein that was posted to the show's Facebook page that morning had garnered more than 1,600 likes and more than 83 comments. And it had been shared across the social media platform more than 225 times.

"You're amazing Stephanie," wrote a Facebook user named Nadine Hakim. "Hopefully a speedy recovery followed by a spot on Ellen!"

"Put her on Ellen! You go steph, stay strong," added Debbie Sed.

And Matthew Buttaro, of Great Neck wrote: "Ellen - a young lady cheated death ... She would love to tell her story on your show."

With Newsday Staff