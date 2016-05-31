Long IslandNassau

Sunrise Highway reopens after chemical spill, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Eastbound Sunrise Highway in Bellmore has been reopened after pool chemicals were spilled onto the roadway, forcing the road to be closed for nearly two hours, Nassau County police said.

The accident occurred shortly before noon, and by 1:42 p.m. the road had reopened, police said.

Police could not immediately provide details about how the spill happened, but a spokeswoman said no injuries were reported. The road had been closed between Route 106, Newbridge Road, and Henry Road, police said.

