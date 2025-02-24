Syosset house fire leaves at least 8 homeless, fire officials say

Firefighters extinguished a basement fire late Monday morning at a Syosset home that left several people homeless, Syosset firefighters said.

At least eight people in the home were displaced in the three-story home, firefighters said. Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said it was unclear how many people were living in the home.

The home included multiple residences and smoke detectors sounded alarms, Uttaro said. Everyone in the home was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Syosset firefighters were called to the home just before noon on Walters Avenue.

About 50 firefighters responded, including from Bethpage, Hicksville, Oyster Bay, Jericho and Westbury. The fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes, officials said.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building department responded and found extensive structural damage, Uttaro said.

Fire marshals and Nassau police arson detectives determined the fire was accidentally started in a clothes dryer vent, Uttaro said. National Grid workers shut off gas to the home.

The fire had compromised a natural gas meter, causing a small gas leak, but caused no further ignition, Syosset Fire Chief Ed Judge said.

Syosset firefighters said the people in the home, who were not identified, may be displaced for several weeks. It was unclear whether Red Cross was on the scene.