Teacher, 2 others arrested on drug charges

Nassau County police arrested three people, including a West Islip schoolteacher, in East Meadow Friday after witnessing drugs pass between their cars in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said William Yochman, 27, and Danielle Walsh, 26, both of 61 West Madison St. in East Islip, were seen selling marijuana to Emrah Huryilmaz, 29, of 150-22 127th St. in S. Ozone Park.

Third Squad detectives found marijuana, hydrocodone and Suboxone pills on Yochman at the time of his arrest. He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree; criminal sale of marijuana, fourth-degree; and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Walsh, who is a teacher at Beach Street Middle School in the West Islip School District, was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, fourth-degree.

Huryilmaz was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, fifth-degree.

Yochman is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Saturday.

Walsh and Huryilmaz are scheduled for arraignment in the same court on Tuesday.