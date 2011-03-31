Teen arrested in other teen's robbery

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and assault after he strong-armed a 14-year-old boy, bit him and took his iPhone outside Lawrence High School Tuesday, police said.

Christopher Johnson of Alvin Place, Inwood, was arrested after he surrendered Wednesday at the Nassau County police Fourth Precinct.

Police said he approached the 14-year-old, who was not identified, as he was walking home from the high school along Reilly Road in Cedarhurst Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

Police said Johnson "threatened the victim with bodily harm if he did not empty his pockets." Then, police said, when the victim tried to run, Johnson pushed him to the ground -- and tried to steal his iPhone.

The boy bit Johnson on the right arm, breaking the skin and causing it to bleed, police said. Then Johnson took the iPhone and fled, police said.

Johnson was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.