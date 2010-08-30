Teen seriously hurt in single-car crash in Plainview

A 19-year-old remained hospitalized in serious condition Monday after a late-night single-car crash in which he flipped his sports car in Plainview, police said. A 16-year-old in the car suffered minor injuries.

Nassau County police did not identify either of those injured. The crash occurred on northbound Washington Avenue at about 11:33 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 19-year-old, driving a Nissan 350, attempted to pass a sport utility vehicle, lost control and flipped the car - which then slid off into a wooded area near Harvard Drive. The victims told police they were being followed by a silver or gray Infiniti G37.

Police did not indicate that car played any role in the incident, but said Monday they would like to interview the driver - and are asking him to contact the Second Squad.