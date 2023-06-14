Theodore Roosevelt police awards go to 2 Long Island officers who persevered despite illness

A broken ankle suffered while carrying a murder victim through uneven terrain in Roosevelt.

Open heart surgery to repair a mitral valve tear and a collapsed right lung.

A diagnosis of stage-three colon cancer, followed by a positive COVID test that led to pneumonia.

Nassau County Homicide Det. Martin Helmke has faced these nearly nonstop medical concerns during the past four years. But after each malady, including three major surgeries, Helmke returned to the force, determined to persevere through his injuries, illnesses and treatments.

On Wednesday, Helmke was recognized for his determination and courage, becoming one of two Long Island law enforcement officers to receive the 2023 Theodore Roosevelt Association Police Award.

"It's not only an act of God that he is here today, but it's a representation of who he is — his courage, his bravery," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder during the award ceremony at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay, the summer home of the 26th president.

Helmke, a former NYPD officer who spent 11 years with Nassau's First Precinct before moving to the Homicide Squad in 2017, credited his family and fellow officers for providing him with the strength to battle through his ailments.

"I love my job. In fact my two boys are going to take the Suffolk [police] test on Saturday," he said. " … I only came back to work because of the people."

The award, now in its 29th year, recognizes officers who have overcome disabilities, physical challenges or serious illnesses.

The Suffolk honoree was Det. Sgt. James Stapleton, a 26-year veteran of the police department who died in October of 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

The family of Suffolk County Detective Sergeant James Stapleton, the recipient of the Suffolk County Theodore Roosevelt Award. Stapleton was honored posthumously and his family received the award in his honor, Wednesday at Sagamore Hill. From left; Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Stapleton’s daughter Olivia, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, Stapleton’s son Joseph, and wife Daniann. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Even as Stapleton was undergoing treatment, he still showed up to work until 11 days before his death, said Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

"He found a way to continue to serve the county because that's who Jimmy was," Harrison said.

Olivia Stapleton said her father always loved being a police officer

"This was his passion," said Stapleton, who accepted the award on her father's behalf. "And I'm so grateful that he got to have a job that he loved as much as he did."

With Danielle Silverman