Valentine, a therapy dog, makes a good reading partner at Ogden Elementary School 

Abby Fraser's favorite thing about school is reading aloud with partner Valentine. Like all good reading pals, Valentine is attentive and engaged, save for an ear scratch or pant. When Valentine hears Abby read a good story, she might even show her enthusiasm by leaping onto Abby's lap or licking her face. Valentine is no ordinary reading partner though. The 3-year-old is a morkie, who, regularly visits classrooms at Ogden Elementary School to listen to students read. The pup is not only a doggone treat for students at the Valley Stream school, part of the Hewlett-Woodmere district, but she is also a key component of the school's reading program. Abby, 10, who enjoys reading to Valentine, recently said, “It was really calming, actually. I saw all my friends. Their faces just lit up when Valentine the dog walked into the room." Ogden revived its therapy dog reading program in October after pausing it in 2020 because of the pandemic. Students practice their literacy skills with dogs, who won't bat an eye if students stumble in a sentence or mispronounce a word, Principal Dina Anzalone told Newsday. Valentine’s presence provides a confidence boost for nervous readers and strips away the judgment that accompanies reading aloud, said school reading specialist Lisa Forgione, who spearheaded the program, which launched in fall 2019. “If you have a reluctant reader, it just encourages them to read more,” Forgione said. “There’s no judgment from a dog.” Valentine is one of several therapy dogs who visits second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms through Therapy Dogs International, a New Jersey-based organization that tests dogs to certify that they have the temperament to offer comfort in nursing homes, hospitals and other institutions. She has a ball working with students, said her owner Beth Vardaro, of Oceanside, who is a therapist and social worker. Ogden Elementary is Valentine's first school gig, but the volunteer pup previously worked in Vardaro's private practice. “They feel so safe reading to her,” Vardaro said. “She's in heaven. She loves it.” On Wednesday, after the class finished reading, it was time to play. The pup, a whiz at catching a tennis ball in her mouth, flew across the room after her toy, to the delight of students, one of whom likened her speed to superhero Flash. “It’s an honor to play with her,” said Giuliana Esposito, 10. “I think she’s a brilliant dog. She’s really playful and I love her.” Student David Abadeer, 10, agreed, adding Valentine’s presence makes reading more enjoyable. Plus, he said, the pup, dressed in a denim jacket and wearing twin bows in her hair, performs cool tricks, like twirling or walking on her hind legs. Research shows reading aloud to dogs may enhance children’s literacy rates and improves children’s reading attitudes. Nicole Galante, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning in Community at Stony Brook University, said the introduction of therapy dogs to classrooms has become more popular in recent years, including at the university, which she said brings puppies to campus during finals week. “I think it’s a great program. There’s a lot of research that shows that reading aloud in general helps with literacy rates,” she said. “It raises the comfortability level in kids … that in turn increases their fluency and comprehension.” Galante said her son Izzy, 7, reads to their 1-year-old cavapoo Dasher at home. She said she found that “having that captive audience for him changes the way he reads out loud, even his tone and inflection.” Although the goal is to propel students into becoming confident and lifelong readers, fifth grade teacher Stacy Sommer said an added bonus has been the way Valentine introduces a sense of tranquility to the classroom. Her friendly demeanor and attention help students manage their emotions, Sommer said. The reading program has been such a hit that the school has floated the idea of getting its own therapy dog, Anzalone said, adding it fits nicely with the school’s philosophy of holistically caring for their students. Ogden also has a yoga studio and incorporates mindfulness techniques in the classroom, the principal said. “Our roles have changed so much through the years,” Anzalone said. “It is now our responsibility and our charge to really look at what our students need and help them be successful in unorthodox ways.”

Fifth grader Abby Fraser, right, reads out loud to Valentine, a therapy dog, at Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream on Wednesday. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Valentine has her dog ears peeled to the ground as students practice reading under the supervision of Stacy Sommer, far right. David Abadeer, in red, said Valentine’s presence makes reading more enjoyable. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

