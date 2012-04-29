Three co-workers robbed in West Hempstead

Three co-workers were robbed in West Hempstead on Saturday night by two armed men, including one with an automatic machine gun, Nassau police said.

The victims -- ages 28, 18 and 17 -- were parking their van on Birch Street after work when two men approached them around 11:45 p.m., demanding money.

The men ordered the victims on the ground, then took money and a cellphone before running north on Hempstead Gardens Drive. No one was injured.

One suspect was described as between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-7 tall, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, and carrying a small black pistol. The second suspect was described as 5-feet9 to 6-feet tall, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, and carrying a black automatic machine gun.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Calls will be kept anonymous.