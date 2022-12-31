Elmont house fire critically injures 3, officials say

A house fire in Elmont on Friday night left three people in critical condition and injured two firefighters, Nassau County police and fire officials said.

The fire broke out at the residence on Oakley Avenue near E Street around 9:26 p.m.

Police arrived after a 911 call and entered the basement but were pushed out by heavy smoke and heat, according to a Nassau County police news release.

The Elmont Fire Department also was at the scene and rescued two women and a man inside the house who suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and were in critical condition. Two of them were taken to Nassau University Medical Center and another was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, and smoke detectors were present and operating, according to a release from Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

One Elmont firefighter suffered burns to the ears and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and treated and released. Another, also with the Elmont department, suffered an elbow injury and was taken to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital and treated and released, fire officials said.

A dog died in the blaze, fire officials said.

Several fire departments provided mutual aid, including Franklin Square, West Hempstead, Malverne, Valley Stream, South Floral Park and Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

With Joan Gralla