Town of Oyster Bay animal shelter waiving pet adoption fees in September

Town of Oyster Bay animal shelter in Syosset on April 21, 2015. Credit: Ian J. Stark

The Town of Oyster Bay's animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through September.

The shelter usually charges $80 to adopt a dog and $84 to adopt a cat. In addition to waiving those fees, the animal shelter will give dogs free rabies and 5-in-1 shots and will give cats free rabies and 3-in-1 shots. The animals also will receive free microchipping. Those adopting dogs or cats still must pay the standard $10 spay and neuter license fee. The license fee for seniors is $5.

The animal shelter is at 150 Miller Place in Syosset and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 516-677-5811. Photos of dogs and cats available for adoption are on the shelter's website: oysterbaytown.com/departments/environmental-resources/animal-shelter. Some photos also are on the shelter's Facebook page under "TOBanimalshelter."

