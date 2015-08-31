Train strikes and kills person on track in Mineola; morning commute 'likely' not affected, LIRR says
The Long Island Rail Road suspended service in both directions on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay lines Sunday night after a person was struck by a train at the Mineola train station.
LIRR officials noted the suspension on its Twitter account at 11:55 p.m., shortly after reporting several delays because of an "unauthorized person" being struck by a train at the station, located along Mineola Boulevard and Front Street.
The person was struck and killed about 11:30 p.m. by a train that originated in Ronkonkoma and was due at Penn Station at 11:59 p.m., LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said by phone late Sunday night.
Among the delays reported on Twitter were the 10:40 p.m. Ronkonkoma train due at Penn Station at 11:59 p.m., a 10:51 p.m. train from Penn due at Huntington at 11:56 p.m., and an 11:03 p.m. Huntington line train due at Penn at 12:09 a.m.
Donovan said authorities are investigating the fatality, but the suspension "most likely would not" affect the morning commute.
