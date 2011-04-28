Trio beat, rob teen in Valley Stream

A 19-year-old was assaulted by a trio of robbers who punched him, demanded his cell phone and stole his wallet at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream Wednesday.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. near Borders. The three men, one of them described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds and wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, approached the victim and demanded his phone.

Police said when the victim refused, the trio attacked him, the man in the Braves cap punching the victim in the face. The other two then held down the victim and the trio stole about $50, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.