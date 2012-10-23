Troopers revive Freeport woman on parkway

New York State troopers revived a Freeport woman Monday after she was found unconscious and not breathing in her car on the shoulder of the Meadowbrook State Parkway, state police said.

A witness saw the 63-year-old woman slowly drive her Toyota Camry off the Meadowbrook, near the first exit south of the Southern State Parkway, exit M7 in Roosevelt, and stop on the shoulder, police said. The witness stopped to help and saw the woman unconscious at the wheel, according to police.

When troopers arrived in response to the 2:34 p.m. call, they used their automated external defibrillator to the woman who regained consciousness and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition, police said.