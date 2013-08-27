Truck fire shuts LIE westbound at Exit 40

Two westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Old Westbury have been shut down due to a truck fire, Nassau police said in an advisory.

The truck had caught on fire, but the blaze has been put out and a tow truck was trying to help clear the scene at 10:15 p.m., according to the Old Westbury Village police, who responded to the fire.

A Federal Express truck was engulfed by flames, said Westbury Fire Department Chief Doug Ingram. He said the blaze was put out by about 30 firefighters.

The truck fire, which started about 9 p.m., shut down the westbound center and right lanes between exits 39 and 40, authorities said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available Monday night.