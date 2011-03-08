Two seriously hurt in Old Brookville crash

Four teenage students from Friends Academy in Locust Valley were injured, two seriously, in a collision Tuesday afternoon in Old Brookville, police said.

A 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee carrying the students collided with a dump truck at Route 107 and Hegemans Lane at about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Old Brookville Village police Sgt. Tom Egan said the dump truck, belonging to David Allen Sanitation of Westbury, was traveling north on Route 107.

The Jeep, traveling west on Hegemans and containing, according to police, two 17- and two 18-year-olds, attempted to make a left turn to go south on Route 107, when the truck collided with the driver side of the Grand Cherokee, police said.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee and a rear passenger were the most seriously injured, Egan said. They were transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, and the two others were taken to Glen Cove Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

No summonses were issued after the accident, police said.