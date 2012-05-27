Two women arrested in food shoplifting

An Amityville woman who took her friend's young sons on a shopping trip in Massapequa had one of them shoplift food -- and she and the boys' mother then attacked the cops, Nassau County police said.

Both women -- Ciara Young, 22, of Bentley Road, and the boys' mother, Shakeeta Legette, 29, of West Somerset Road, Amityville -- were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes, police said.

Security officials at Pathmark, 941 Carmans Rd., had spotted Young, with the 9- and 10-year-olds, packing a shopping cart with "assorted foods" late Saturday afternoon, police said. Young and the 10-year-old walked out, and the 9-year-old soon wheeled the cart with the food past the cashiers and out the door to a waiting vehicle, police said.

Young allegedly attacked police who came to the scene, as did Legette, who showed up later.

One cop hurt his shoulder, the other hurt his elbow. The boys were released to their grandparents.

Young is charged with assault, petty larceny and resisting arrest. Legette is charged with assault, child endangerment, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. They're due to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.