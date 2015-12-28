Police seek suspect in Uniondale street robbery

The robber wore a Yankees hat.

Now, Nassau County police said they’re searching for the man who they said robbed a pedestrian early Monday in Uniondale, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 37-year-old male victim was not injured, police said.

Police said the street robbery took place on Uniondale Avenue at about 3:55 a.m. Monday. They said the victim was walking when he was approached by the robber, who appeared to be in his mid-30s and weighed about 200 pounds.

The robber had a beard and wore a green jacket and a Yankee cap — and police said he simulated having handgun, although the victim saw no gun.

He demanded cash and the victim complied.

Then, police said, the robber fled east on Northern Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.