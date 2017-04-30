Upper Brookville starts consolidated trash, recycling pickup

A single refuse company will soon begin collecting most trash and recyclables in Upper Brookville, offering an alternative to the hodgepodge of companies privately hired by homeowners.

The change will reduce costs for residents, save money for the village and reduce wear and tear on the roads, officials said.

Village board members in September approved establishing a garbage disposal district to pay for the pickup of trash and recyclables by a company designated by the North Shore village of about 1,500.

The district is a special assessment area, and includes any home in the village that participates in the pickup program. Residents can opt out of the district and continue purchasing solid waste disposal services directly, rather than pay the district assessment.Mayor Elliot Conway on April 20 signed a five-year contract for garbage and recyclables pickup with Westbury-based Daniel F. Allen & Co., which he said was the lowest of four bidders for the service.

Residents now contract individually with one of seven companies for solid waste pickup. The average cost is roughly $90 a month, with some residents paying more than $300 a month, Conway said.

Allen will charge $43.95 a month per home for the first year for twice weekly trash and recyclables collection, with the cost rising to $51.95 by the fifth year. The village will collect the money from participating residents once a year and distribute it to Allen monthly, Conway said. The village will add a $1.05-a-month administrative fee the first two years, mainly for startup costs, with the fee expected to be much lower in the remaining years. The truck will collect trash from the top of residents’ driveways near their homes rather than curbside, if residents prefer.

Allen, one of the seven companies currently providing privately contracted service, can charge a lower rate for village-wide service because it will spend less money per home on gas, administrative and other costs, said company Vice President John Allen.

“It’s always easier to serve entire neighborhoods than have to drive five minutes to the next stop,” he said.

The first district pickups are scheduled for July 1. Conway said he expects a large majority of homes will be part of the district.

In nearby Roslyn Harbor, about 80 percent of homes are part of a district that the village board voted to create in 2010 after some residents complained about the high cost of private waste pickup service, Mayor Louis Badolato said. Nobody who joined the district later opted out, indicating that “they must be pretty satisfied,” he said.

Conway said the Upper Brookville assessment area will reduce the number of heavy trucks on village roads, saving the village an estimated $750,000 over the next 20 years on road repairs and repaving. Allen bought a smaller truck to use in the village, which has separate compartments for garbage and recyclables.