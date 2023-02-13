Long IslandNassau

Girl struck by black SUV in Valley Stream and driver flees, cops say

By Darwin Yanesdarwin.yanes@newsday.com

Nassau County police are seeking more information on the driver of a black SUV that struck an 8-year-old girl in Valley Stream and fled the scene.

Police said the girl was playing in an alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when she was struck by the SUV traveling northbound. The vehicle fled the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She suffered a broken leg, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

