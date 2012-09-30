Warm week ahead for LI

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected for Long Island this week, the National Weather Service's Upton bureau said Sunday.

For this time of the year, the highs are usually in the upper 60s, meteorologist Joe Pollina said. This week, the temperatures will be slightly above that, reaching the mid-70s by midweek. The weather was mostly seasonable in September, with an average of just one degree above normal, he said.

Sunday may bring some isolated showers mainly before 4 p.m., with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

The chance of precipitation increases on Tuesday, when a wet weather system arrives from the west bringing a 40 percent chance of rain during the day and 50 percent at night, Pollina said. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected at night, he said.

Wednesday could also be a wet day as the chance of showers remains at 40 percent. Highs will be around 75 degrees, according to the weather service forecast.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be partly to mostly sunny with lows in the mid-50s. Thursday will see highs at 63 and Friday will see highs at 71, Pollina said. At night, the skies should be mostly cloudy on both days.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.