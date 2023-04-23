Driver killed in West Hempstead wrong-way collision, cops say

A 41-year-old man was killed early Sunday in West Hempstead after the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle, according to the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.

Police said the crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on Nassau Boulevard near Harless Place when a southbound 2015 Hyundai Elantra crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2019 Hyundai Sonata operated by a 26-year-old man, police said.

Neither driver has been identified by police.

The driver of the Elantra was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing, police said.