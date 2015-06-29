West Hempstead High School teen wins prom suit from Jay Z clothier by using app

A lot goes into getting ready for the prom. But for West Hempstead High School senior Eric Romano, renting the typical tuxedo definitely wasn't on the list.

After winning an unforgettable prom experience from Kudzoo, Romano received a custom-made suit from celebrity designer Musika Frere.

"I was really surprised because I never won a contest before," Romano said.

Kudzoo is a newly launched free mobile app that rewards students for their grades and attendance with a currency that can be traded in for gift certificates and chances to win unique prizes.

Romano, who will study engineering at the University of Maryland, was prompted to load the app by a friend, and he subsequently started uploading his grades.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I was entered for a random contest," he said. "They called me one day and they said I got the prize."

Romano received the celebrity treatment, as he was taken to the Musika Frere showroom in Manhattan last month for a fitting and to select the style he preferred. Some of the celebrities that Musika Frere has dressed include Jay Z, Kevin Hart and Kevin Durant.

The suit was then tailored in Italy. Romano was anxious to see the finished product, but he had to wait until it arrived on the day of his prom. Kudzoo co-founder Logan Cohen presented him with the suit, tie, shirt and pocket square.

As cameras followed Romano into a pre-prom party to record his friend's expressions for an upcoming Kudzoo online video, he felt like a star.

"This whole experience is amazing," Romano said. "It felt a little like reality TV."