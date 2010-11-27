Long IslandNassau

Westbury man faces murder charge in Sept. stabbing death

Ulises Bonilla, 22, is brought out of Nassau County police...

Ulises Bonilla, 22, is brought out of Nassau County police headquarters to be arraigned on murder charges. Bonilla is accused in the stabbing death of Armando Villatoro, 41, on Sept. 28, 2010. (Nov. 27, 2010) Credit: Howard Schnapp

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

Homicide detectives arrested a Westbury man Saturday on murder charges in the September stabbing death of a New Cassel man, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Police said Ulises Bonilla, 22, of 163 Kinkel St., allegedly stabbed Armando Villatoro, 41, several times on Kinkel Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Villatoro was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman Saturday could not provide a motive for the stabbing, and a news release did not offer more information.

Bonilla was charged with murder and was be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

