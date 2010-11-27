Westbury man faces murder charge in Sept. stabbing death

Homicide detectives arrested a Westbury man Saturday on murder charges in the September stabbing death of a New Cassel man, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Police said Ulises Bonilla, 22, of 163 Kinkel St., allegedly stabbed Armando Villatoro, 41, several times on Kinkel Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Villatoro was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman Saturday could not provide a motive for the stabbing, and a news release did not offer more information.

Bonilla was charged with murder and was be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.