Wig-wearing robber holds up bank

A bank robber wearing a long wig and a Yankees cap held up a Valley Stream bank on Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.

The unshaven robber didn't show a weapon, but demanded money, frightening the Roslyn Savings Bank teller into handing over the cash, a police spokeswoman said.

The robbery happened at the branch at 75 N. Central Ave.

Cops are looking for the robber, who's between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall and has a dark complexion. In addition to the baseball hat and the wig, which had black, curly hair, the robber wore a dark, puffy jacket and blue jeans, police said.

No one was hurt. Police wouldn't say how much he stole.