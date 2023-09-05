Long IslandNassau

Cops: Woman's body discovered on Long Beach shoreline

Long Beach police at the scene Tuesday where officers discovered...

Long Beach police at the scene Tuesday where officers discovered the body of a 37-year-old woman. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Newsday Staff

A body discovered Tuesday morning near the Long Beach shoreline has been identified as a 37-year-old woman, Nassau County police said.

The woman's identity was not immediately available. The Long Beach police said officers responded to a call at 6:24 p.m. for a body in the area off Lincoln Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the police said in a news release, officers "located and recovered the body of a 37-year-old female." 

Her death was "of an undetermined nature," the release said.

Homicide detectives from both the Nassau County and Long Beach City police departments are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Labor judgment filed against Rex Heuermann … Inwood rape attempt … Tasty cuisine in Queens Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

September scorcher ... Inwood rape attempt ... COVID cases rising ... New Waterdrinker farm

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Labor judgment filed against Rex Heuermann … Inwood rape attempt … Tasty cuisine in Queens Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

September scorcher ... Inwood rape attempt ... COVID cases rising ... New Waterdrinker farm

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME