Cops: Woman's body discovered on Long Beach shoreline

A body discovered Tuesday morning near the Long Beach shoreline has been identified as a 37-year-old woman, Nassau County police said.

The woman's identity was not immediately available. The Long Beach police said officers responded to a call at 6:24 p.m. for a body in the area off Lincoln Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the police said in a news release, officers "located and recovered the body of a 37-year-old female."

Her death was "of an undetermined nature," the release said.

Homicide detectives from both the Nassau County and Long Beach City police departments are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.