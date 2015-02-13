LI YMCA revives Glen Cove advisory board

Long Island YMCA officials have reconstituted the advisory board for its Glen Cove facility after disbanding the old board for failing to support efforts to hold on to the current site.

Six members from the previous board have been appointed to the new Glen Cove panel, said Linda Armyn, chairwoman of the YMCA of Long Island board.

"We just want to have a very productive and inclusive relationship, eliminating negativity and just moving forward," she said Thursday.

The Glen Cove advisory board, known as the Board of Managers, was dismantled late last month after 13 of its 20 members wrote a letter to Armyn expressing concerns with the Long Island Y's leadership and the local group's exclusion from operational decisions. None of those members has returned to the new advisory board.

Long Island Y officials had asked advisory board members to sign a petition supporting the Y as they tried to negotiate a lease renewal for the Glen Cove facility. Several of the local board members declined to sign.

Armyn said they met with the six new board members on Feb. 9 to discuss other potential candidates. She said the local board will have 20 members.

The six members are Glen Cove residents Ben Farnan and John Maccarone; Paul Dell'Aquilo of Bayville; Nicholas Johnnidis of Locust Valley; Angelo Stanco, the new chairman, of Glen Head; and Peter Treiber of Sea Cliff.

Treiber, who will serve as vice chairman, said he's "terribly excited about the future" of the Glen Cove YMCA.

Armyn said the advisory board met with its landlord, the Glen Cove Neighborhood Association, on Wednesday. The Y's lease expires at the end of this year.

She said the future of the facility remains uncertain, "but I'm happy to be moving forward with conversations."

Treiber said he supported the Long Island Y's decision to dissolve the advisory board.

"If you have a board that doesn't have a clear vision, that isn't in align with the parent company . . . it's just dysfunctional," he said.

Former Glen Cove board member Dr. Eve Lupenko said the local group was told to sign the petition by a certain date. Instead of signing, Lupenko and 12 others wrote the letter to Armyn.

"The Long Island YMCA fired us with the explanation that they would rather reconstitute the board with people who are aligned with their mission as opposed to listening to the concerns of those of us, who under past administrations, were valued, appreciated and strived to do what's best for our unique community," Lupenko said.

The YMCA in Glen Cove, at 125 Dosoris Lane, has operated for about 60 years.