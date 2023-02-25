Police on LI increase security amid threat of 'National Day of Hate' 

In response to white supremacists planning a "National Day of Hate" on Saturday, police on Long Island are boosting security at religious institutions across the region.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacists have threatened “antisemitic activities,” but it’s unclear whether Jewish communities on the Island face any immediate risk.

Antisemitism is on the rise nationally, according to a survey conducted by ADL, and Long Island last year saw a number of hateful incidents, including antisemitic flyers tossed at homes in Rockville Centre, Oceanside and Long Beach.

As a precaution, Suffolk and Nassau County police are increasing patrols at synagogues and other places of worship.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said extra measures have been made in anticipation of any issues.

“I am confident that our Police Department is ready in the event there is any violence or intimidation which will not be tolerated,” Blakeman said in a statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.