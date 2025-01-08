Long Island

National day of mourning for Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9 means closure of some federal agencies, no mail delivery, stock market closure

U.S. flags fly at half-staff on the National Mall near...

U.S. flags fly at half-staff on the National Mall near the White House to honor former President Jimmy Carter. Credit: TNS/Roberto Schmidt/AFP

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

Thursday, Jan. 9, will mark the national day of mourning for the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

In an executive order issued on Dec. 30, President Joe Biden announced "all executive departments and agencies" of the federal government would close on Jan. 9 to honor Carter.

All U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed on Thursday, and mail delivery will be suspended, a USPS spokesperson confirmed.

Some agencies and federal employees may perform regular duties "for reasons of national security, defense or other public need," according to Biden’s executive order.

In a statement, the New York Stock Exchange announced it would be closed on Jan. 9. Nasdaq similarly announced it would close its U.S. equities and options markets.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts ordered the Supreme Court closed on Jan. 9, according to a statement.

A motorcade will transport Carter's remains on Jan. 9 from the Capital Rotunda, where's he's been lying in state since Tuesday, to the Washington National Cathedral for the official state funeral, where Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy.

By Nicholas Grasso
