Reduce natural gas usage through Sunday afternoon, National Grid says

With temperatures around the single digits, National Grid has asked 1.9 million customers in the New York metro area to reduce natural gas usage through Sunday afternoon.

The utility company cited “unprecedented extreme frigid temperatures driving increased demand,” along with natural gas pipeline disruptions, as pipeline owners report equipment problems caused by the cold weather. The pipelines are not owned or operated by National Grid and they are outside its service area.

“Ensuring safe and reliable service for our customers and the communities we serve is our number one priority and concern,” said Ross Turrini, chief operating officer, in a news release. “We appreciate the support of our customers in helping to ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these conservation measures.”

National Grid has also called on commercially contracted customers in the demand response program to utilize alternative fuels, and is tapping into a backup supply of natural gas units.

Suggestions to reduce gas usage include turning the thermostat down five degrees, or to 60 degrees if nobody is home, and avoiding the unnecessary use of gas-powered appliances, such as fireplaces and clothes dryers.