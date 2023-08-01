Hearings this week on National Grid's proposed 21% rate hike

Long Island ratepayers will get an opportunity this week to weigh in on National Grid's proposed rate hike next year, an increase that will cost average customers more than $34 a month.

The state Public Service Commission, which is scrutinizing the proposed April rate hike, is holding virtual hearings Tuesday and Wednesday to allow ratepayers to respond to the increases, which National Grid, in an update, said represent a 21% increase. Recent reductions in commodity gas prices could offset the increases by $6 to $7 a month, National Grid said.

When it first announced the proposal in the spring, National Grid said the proposed rate hike would be 16% and cost average ratepayers $28.52 a month.

Some ratepayers have already expressed opposition to the increase.

"I strongly object to yet another significant price increase in our monthly energy bills," Hempstead resident Nick Rosenberg wrote on the PSC public comment site. "It's yet another attack on residents' ability to pay their monthly bills coming at an unfortunate time of high costs and slowing economy. Most people would prefer to keep the [$34] projected monthly price increase in their pockets to feed and clothe their families."

In a filing, National Grid said the increases would allow it to raise $272 in new revenue that would be used to "help drive down emissions, strengthen the safe delivery of energy, increase energy efficiency offerings, and other programs to help customers reduce natural gas usage and support connecting renewable energy projects to the network."

At least one consumer-advocate group has already lined up in opposition to the increases, which would take effect April 1.

“New York has an energy affordability crisis already, and this potential rate hike would exacerbate that,” Andrew Saavedra, a legal aide at the Public Utility Law Project of NY, said in a statement in April, when 51,000 of National Grid’s approximately 611,000 Long Island and Rockaway customers were 60 days or more behind on their bills.

“Rate increases of these magnitudes have a devastating impact on ratepayers, in particular low- and fixed-income households, and are unreflective of the financial realities of the current economic climate.”

The company said the increases would also help cover costs of adopting "new technology to provide more self-service options, increase the number of consumer advocates to assist the most vulnerable customers [and] eliminate credit card fees for residential bill payments — providing immediate savings."

National Grid is also seeking increases for its New York City customers, who would see a 21% monthly increase or $33.86 a month if the hike is approved by the PSC. That increase would allow the company to raise $450 million in revenue during the hike period,

The online hearings start Tuesday at 1 p.m., with a second hearing at 6 p.m. Two online hearings are also scheduled for the same time Wednesday. Information about the increase and accessing the hearings can be found at nationalgridus.com/Rate-Case-2023-LI. Customers must register in advance if they plan to speak at the hearings.