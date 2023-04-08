Easter Sunday forecast: Sunny skies and high of 52 degrees 

Sunshine and mild weather will make for a picture-perfect Easter weekend.

A high-pressure system will keep the region dry, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Night lows will drop to 34 degrees, making patchy frost possible across the region before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s night lows will be slightly cooler than the month’s average low of 41 degrees in Islip, according to monthly average temperatures maintained by the weather service.

Easter Sunday will feature sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees, before dipping to 34 degrees in the evening. Patchy frost is likely before 9 a.m. Monday and a warming pattern is expected to kick off after that for the next several days, with plenty of sunshine.

“We have a pretty tranquil period over the next week,” said meteorologist Dominic Ramunni, noting it's been a mild month so far.

Monday’s high will be 57 degrees and night lows will dip to 41 degrees. Tuesday will climb to 63 degrees and then drop to 50 degrees at night.

Summerlike temperatures are expected for the rest of the workweek with a high near 71 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the low 50s at night. Friday is expected to hit a high of 76 degrees.

The average high temperature for April is 58 degrees in Islip, according to the weather service.