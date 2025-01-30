Netspend's 'illegal practices' hit NYers with 300% interest on prepaid cards, AG's office says

Netspend, a major issuer of prepaid debit and payroll cards, will pay more than $1 million to settle an accusation by New York’s attorney general that the company froze customers’ bank accounts, and charged illegal fees and “outrageous” interest rates to customers who included low-income New Yorkers.

Austin, Texas-based Netspend “took advantage of tens of thousands of consumers and even deprived vulnerable New Yorkers of their hard-earned benefits like Social Security,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a Thursday release. “This settlement will return hundreds of thousands of dollars to New Yorkers and ensure that Netspend ends its illegal practices.”

According to the release, those practices included a paycheck advance program that charged customers an effective annual interest rate of more than 300%. New York law limits annual interest rates to 16% for unlicensed lenders such as Netspend and 25% for licensed lenders. The attorney general’s investigation found more than 4,000 such cases, mostly involving New Yorkers who relied on repeated paycheck advances from the company.

In other cases, according to the release, Netspend froze its own customers’ funds, including Social Security and veterans benefits, allowing debt collectors to seize the money. The state’s Exempt Income Protection Act protects state and federal benefits from collection up to $3,840 for Long Island, New York City and Westchester residents, and up to $3,600 for residents in other parts of the state.

In one of those cases, according to the release, Netspend froze a New York customer’s account that contained just $1,008.52. When the customer complained that the company was violating the law, Netspend claimed — falsely — that the account had to be blocked for a year “per the court order.” The customer had to pay more than $600 to unblock the account.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Netspend also misled customers about fees, according to the release, using marketing materials that led customers to believe they could avoid ATM fees by using in-network ATMs. In fact, the company charged fees on all ATM transactions, earning Netspend millions of dollars. Netspend also illegally charged its payroll card customers fees for inquiring about an account balance at ATMs, attempting transactions at ATMs that were declined and foreign exchange fees.

Netspend and parent company Ouro did not respond to an emailed request for contact Thursday morning.

The settlement requires Netspend to reimburse $735,000 to New York customers who were charged illegal fees or had funds illegally turned over to debt collectors. The company is also required to pay a penalty of more than $350,000 to the state and change its policies to comply with state law.