Minimum age for lifeguards at pools in NY lowered to 15

With a lifeguard shortage continuing to plague the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday lowering the age to guard pools at children's summer and sleepaway camps from 16 to 15, as long as the teens are supervised by an aquatics director.

"New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state," Hochul said in a statement. "This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer."

The measure requires half of the lifeguards at summer camps to be at least 17, while the other half can be as young as 15, matching the age limits currently in place at municipal and private swimming pools and area beaches, as long as they too are under direct supervision of a senior lifeguard. The younger lifeguards must still pass the same requirements and certifications as older lifeguards.

Although other parts of the state have lowered the age requirement to 15, Long Island state parks still require lifeguards who work on ocean beaches to be at least 17, officials said.

"Parents in New York deserve the peace of mind to know their children are safe and well supervised when attending summer camp, especially when they're swimming and participating in water activities," said State Health Commissioner James McDonald. "Lifeguards in New York are well trained and equipped to respond and save lives in the event of an emergency. This legislation will keep swimmers at camp safe while creating opportunities for more young people who are interested in becoming a lifeguard."

The legislation stipulates that pools at summer camps are already heavily regulated, with strict lifeguard-to-swimmer ratios, and the mandatory employment of an aquatic director and counselors who are also supervising campers. Camps, the measure said, already provide swim instruction and assess the capability of children through deep water swim tests.

Hochul last year increased the starting pay of lifeguards at its pools, beaches and campgrounds from about $18 to $22 per hour to entice more applicants.







