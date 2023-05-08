Newsday editorial cartoonist Matt Davies is Pulitzer Prize finalist

Newsday editorial cartoonist Matt Davies was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist Monday in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category for his work depicting the COVID-19 pandemic, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the horrific toll of gun violence on society.

Davies, 56, of Northport, previously won journalism's highest honor in 2004 and was a finalist for the prize in both 2011 and 2016.

"It's nice to still be getting recognized for my work," said Davies, noting that the Pulitzer category changed several years ago from being strictly focused on editorial cartooning to also including illustrative data and graphics. "So I'm feeling good. It feels extra good to be in the mix this year."

One of Matt Davies' cartoons that earned him finalist honors.

This year's award went to Mona Chalabi, a contributor for The New York Times for her work illustrating the wealth and influence of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Washington Post contributor Pia Guerra was also a finalist in the 2022 contest.

Born in London, Davies is a children's book author and illustrator, who previously drew editorial cartoons for the Journal News in Westchester County and the Hearst Newspaper Group in Connecticut. He joined Newsday as staff cartoonist and a member of the editorial board in 2014. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Davies' 2022 cartoons satirized the implications of mask wearing by students who were hiding under their desks during an active shooter drill; the "corporate rebranding" of price gouging as "inflation;" and how Republicans attempted to rewrite history to label the Jan. 6 rioters as "engaging in the Democratic process" while congressional investigators were depicted as "an out of control mob."

The cartoons also ridiculed former President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program and Texas and Florida lawmakers who sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard last September.

Some topics, such as gun violence, are impervious to humor so Davies focuses on irony. For example, one submitted cartoon showed a bullet speeding through a baseball and an apple pie with the text reading "As American as."

"A lot of people see a cartoon, and they assume that it's supposed to be funny," Davies said. " And it's really not. I think I'm more successful when I just make you stop and think; presenting something in a way that maybe you didn't think of. Even if you disagree with me."