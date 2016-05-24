Newsday mobile app wins international award

Newsday’s mobile app won a first-place award Tuesday in the international Global Media Awards competition, which honors excellence in initiatives to grow audience, revenue and brand.

The award was in the “Best Use of Mobile” category. Newsday Multimedia also captured second-place honors in the “Best Use of Video” category.

“We are honored that the Newsday app received this prestigious award,” said Debby Krenek, Newsday editorial director and senior vice president/digital media. “We continue to focus on bringing a personalized, easy-to-use mobile experience to our readers along with our award-winning journalism.”

The awards were presented at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The 2016 competition generated 699 entries from 264 news brands in 40 countries. The competition was judged by an international jury of 41 media and marketing executives from 19 countries.