Newsday launches weekday newscast on streaming TV services, website

Newsday Media Group has launched a television newscast on newsday.com, the Newsday app, Newsday.TV and four streaming services, the company said.

The newscast represents the official launch of NewsdayTV, which started Monday and will offer viewers exclusive content. New shows will be available weekdays starting at 7 a.m. and update throughout the day.

Each show will feature breaking news, weather, sports, features, plus investigative work, and reports on entertainment, music and fun things to do on Long Island, said Pat Dolan, president and owner of Newsday.

Dolan said the streaming TV service builds on the company’s 83-year-old daily newspaper, its website, specialty publications, live events and webinars.

“NewsdayTV is a fresh way for Long Islanders to experience the lively, hard-digging, hold-them-accountable local reporting they can’t get anywhere else. It’s the next step forward for our trailblazing team with its deep bench of journalists who know how to cover Long Island like it should be covered,” said Dolan, who purchased a majority stake in the company in 2016 and became sole owner two years later. Previously, he ran the News 12 Networks for decades.

Jasmine Anderson, Ken Buffa and Elisa DiStefano will anchor the shows, which will be broadcast from the company's headquarters at 6 Corporate Center Dr. in Melville.

Viewers also will see reports from other Newsday journalists, including associate editor Joye Brown, transit reporter Alfonso Castillo and high school sports editor Gregg Sarra.

“We’ve built a team of award-winning television professionals,” said Bobby Cassidy, the company’s executive director of multimedia. “Couple that with our deep newsroom and NewsdayTV will be providing Long Islanders a new platform to consume news and information that’s important to their everyday lives.”

The newscast is free at newsday.com, the NewsdayTV page and the Newsday app. Viewers also can access the newscast from their televisions and mobile devices via the Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and Google TV streaming services.

“We're very excited to bring our deep coverage of Long Island and the award-winning reporting by our team of more than 200 journalists to the big screen with the launch of our NewsdayTV show,” Newsday publisher Debby Krenek said.

Newsday subscribers can access additional NewsdayTV productions via NewsdayTV+, including documentaries, feature reports and in-depth investigations, according to company officials.

Newsday joins a small group of newspaper publishers that have expanded into streaming TV, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which launched a newscast in 2021.