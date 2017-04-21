Newsday wins Excellence in Journalism awards

Newsday has won Excellence in Journalism awards from the country’s oldest press club for public service, multimedia, sports, photography, and health and science reporting.

Sandra Peddie, Will Van Sant and Gus Garcia-Roberts were honored by the Society of the Silurians for public service reporting on the Suffolk County judicial system in their stories “Jockeying for Judgeships” and “Signed, Sealed and Secret.”

Peddie’s “Jockeying for Judgeships” examined how judges are set up to win races before they start. Van Sant’s “Signed, Sealed and Secret” was an investigation into the hundreds of Long Island cases that are often improperly hidden from public view.

Multimedia honors went to Thomas A. Ferrara, Matthew Golub, John Paraskevas and Gregg Sarra for “Doubly Devoted; The Tardif Twins” — the story of a star athlete and disabled twin who inspire each other. Ferrara was also honored for his feature photography on the project.

Reporter Jim Baumbach won a sports reporting award for an installment in his “Hard Knocks” series — an analysis of reports from Long Island high schools that found girls soccer trailing only football in the rate of concussions.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Delthia Ricks was honored in the health and science category for her work on a number of subjects, including high-tech quests to save the brain.

Merit certificates were awarded to Will Van Sant, Gus Garcia-Roberts and Víctor Manuel Ramos.

Van Sant and Garcia-Roberts received their investigations honor for “The Curious Case of Robert Macedonio,” a probe into how an ambitious financial crimes investigation ended in a simple drug possession case. Minority reporting honors went to Ramos for his story on the Suffolk County sheriff reversing the policy on holding immigrant inmates.

“We’re proud of the much-deserved recognition of our colleagues and the fine work they have done,” Newsday managing editor Richard Rosen said.

Winners and runners-up will receive their medallions and certificates May 17 at the National Arts Club in Manhattan.

The awards honor outstanding reporting, writing, broadcasting and commentary in New York City and the tristate region. Founded in 1924, the Society of the Silurians is an organization of distinguished veteran New York-area journalists.

CORRECTION: Gus Garcia-Roberts and Gregg Sarra were omitted from previous versions of this story.