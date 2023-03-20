NYPPA 2022 Year in Pictures and Multimedia contest: Newsday photographers, freelancers win 20 awards
Newsday photographers, as well as freelancers, took home 20 awards in the 88th Annual New York Press Photographers Year in Pictures and Multimedia Contest, including first place in the general news category by Alejandra Villa Loarca for a photograph titled "Honoring a Hero" — from the funeral of NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Among the honors, Newsday also took three second-place awards, five honorable mentions and a number of exhibit awards in the competition.
"Newsday photographers did an outstanding job on a wide range of subjects," Newsday Director of Multimedia Newsgathering John Keating said. "Their award-winning work includes heart-wrenching images from funerals for fallen New York City policemen and firemen, a joyful Father's Day picture, the Yankees celebrating a walk-off win on Opening Day, and a video that was part of a two-year investigation into the police Internal Affairs Bureau. It is an honor to have our photographers recognized by the NYPPA."
The winning photograph by Villa Loarca captured the moment as police pallbearers carried the casket of Rivera out of St. Patrick's at the conclusion of his funeral service on Jan. 28, 2022.
In addition, Villa Loarca and a Newsday team including Chris Ware, J. Conrad Williams, John Paraskevas and producer Jeff Basinger took second place in the Long Form Multimedia category with a video titled "Inside Internal Affairs," while John Roca took second place in the Animals category for a photo titled "Bubble Tabby," and Randee Daddona took second place in the Short Form Multimedia category for a video titled "Oyster Bay Brewery Hosts Hard of Hearing Trivia Night."
The complete list of competition winners can be found at nyppa.org, including Exhibit Award (EA) winners. The award-winning Newsday photographers include:
- Spot News: David Handschuh, independent for Newsday, honorable mention (Moments of Panic); and Handschuh, independent for Newsday, EA (Five Alarm Fire).
- General News: Alejandra Villa Loarca, Newsday, First Place (Honoring a Hero); Villa Loarca, Newsday, honorable mention (Funeral for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard; Debbie Egan-Chin, independent for Newsday, EA (Tearful Goodbye); J. Conrad Williams Jr., Newsday, EA (Funeral for High Rise Fire VIctims).
- Feature: Thomas A. Ferrara, Newsday, EA (Witches Paddle). Portrait: Alejandra Villa Loarca, Newsday, EA (The Damas Family); Steven Pfost, Newsday, EA (Egg Farmer).
- Animal: John Roca, independent for Newsday, Second Place (Bubble Tabby).
- Sports Feature: Thomas A. Ferrara, Newsday, EA (At the Track); Thomas A. Ferrara, Newsday, EA (Fouled into the Knee); Thomas A. Ferrara, Newsday, EA (Home Opener Walkoff Win).
- Face of New York: Alejandra Villa Loarca, Newsday, EA (Ray of Light); Debbie Egan-Chin, independent for Newsday, EA (New Yorkers on Halloween night).
- Multimedia (Short Form): Randee Post Daddona, Newsday, Second Place (Oyster Bay Brewery hosts hard of hearing trivia night); Steve Pfost, Newsday, Honorable Mention (Fire and chain saws: The fight to save LI’s wilderness).
- Multimedia (Long Form): Alejandra Villa Loarca, Chris Ware, J. Conrad Williams, John Paraskevas/Photographers, Jeff Basinger/Producer, Newsday, Second Place (Inside Internal Affairs: 2-year investigation into Nassau, Suffolk police uncovered little accountability in 4 deaths, 4 serious); Thomas A. Ferrara, J. Conrad Williams, Jr., Steven Pfost, William Perlman, Debbie Egan-Chin, Newsday, Honorable Mention (Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez: From tragedy to triumph); and, Thomas A. Ferrara/Randee Post Daddona, Newsday, Honorable Mention (Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo, Falaise and more Long Island connections to ‘The Godfather’).
See all the award-winning Newsday photos.
