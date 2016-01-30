NWS: Seasonal Saturday, then mild stretch of weather on Long Island

The remaining snow from last weekend’s storm won’t be around too much longer with above average temperatures predicted starting Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Saturday will be mostly seasonal with a high of 38 degrees, said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the service’s Upton office.

“That’s right around normal for this time of year,” she said. Average high temperatures in late January at Long Island MacArthur Airport run around 38 degrees.

But Sunday’s high will see a leap of 10 degrees, with an overall high expected at 48 degrees.

Buccola said Sunday’s high begins a mild stretch that will continue through the week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with winds blowing 7 1o 11 mph, and there’s a small craft advisory into the afternoon for the Atlantic Ocean waters east of Fire Island Inlet, according to the weather service.

Sunday will be partly sunny, Buccola said.