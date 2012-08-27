NY Sen. Shirley Huntley indicted in pork probe
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is indicting state Sen. Shirley Huntley in his wide-ranging probe of pork-barrel grants distributed by legislators.
The veteran Queens Democrat is expected to be stripped of her leadership positions and stipends that go with them.
A legislator can be removed from office if convicted of a felony.
Huntley hasn't responded to requests for comment since she announced on Saturday that she expected to be charged Monday.
Huntley founded a nonprofit social service and education group funded it in part with state grants. Huntley has denied wrongdoing.
Huntley is the most recent legislator accused of inappropriately channeling state grants to nonprofit groups run by or involving family members and friends.